Top Stock Recommendations: Osho Krishan of Angel One suggests buying Great Eastern Shipping Co, and NHPC today
Top Stock Recommendations: Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst, Technical & Derivatives of Angel One, recommends buying Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, and NHPC Ltd today.
Stock Market News: The domestic benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 began Thursday's session on a weak note on the backdrop of weak global cues.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started