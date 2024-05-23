Top Stock Recommendations: Osho Krishan of Angel One suggests buying Ipca Lab, and NRB Bearing today
Top Stock Recommendations: Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst, Technical & Derivatives of Angel One, recommends buying Ipca Laboratories Ltd (Ipca Lab), and NRB Bearing Ltd.
Stock Market News: The domestic benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, began Thursday's trading session higher tracking the RBI's largest-ever dividend to the government. Sensex opened at 74,250, and Nifty 50 started above 22,600.
