Top Stock Recommendations: Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst, Technical & Derivatives of Angel One, recommends buying Petronet LNG Ltd, and Balkrishna Industries Ltd today.
Stock Market News: The domestic benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 began Thursday's session in green driven by information technology (IT) stocks and after a rise in other Asian equities, following softer-than-expected US consumer inflation, which bolstered prospects of at least two interest rate cuts in 2024.
