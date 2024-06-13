Top Stock Recommendations: Osho Krishan of Angel One suggests buying SBI Life, and AIA Eng today
Top Stock Recommendations: Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst, Technical & Derivatives of Angel One, recommends buying SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd, and AIA Engineering Ltd today.
Stock Market News: The domestic benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 started Thursday's session at record highs after better-than-expected economic data. The Nifty Midcap 100 index opened the day at a record high.
