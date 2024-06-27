Top Stock Recommendations: Osho Krishan of Angel One suggests buying Suven Life Sciences, and Sutlej Textiles today
Top Stock Recommendations: Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst, Technical & Derivatives of Angel One, recommends buying Suven Life Sciences Ltd, and Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd today.
Stock Market News: On the day of the monthly derivatives' expiry, the domestic benchmark stock indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, began Thursday's session at record high levels with little gains but later fell into the red due to profit-booking.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started