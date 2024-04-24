Top Stock Recommendations: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama recommends Havells, Deepak Nitrite, LIC Housing and APL Apollo today
Top Stock Recommendations: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama Professional Clients Group recommends buying these three stocks today - Havells India Ltd, Deepak Nitrite Ltd, LIC Housing Finance Ltd, and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.
Stock Market News: The domestic benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, started off higher on Wednesday's session on favourable global cues and led by advances in metals and auto stocks.
