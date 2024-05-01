Top Stock Recommendations: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama recommends L&T Finance, Prestige Estates and Lupin for today
Top Stock Recommendations: Sagar Doshi has recommended three stocks for today - L&T Finance, Prestige Estates Projects and Lupin.
Stock Market News: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, began the financial year 2024-2025 on a positive note. Both the frontline indices gained over a percent in the month of April.
