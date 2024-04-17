Top Stock Recommendations: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama suggests Aarti Ind, Delhivery, and Dixon Tech Futures for tomorrow
Top Stock Recommendations: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama Professional Clients Group suggests these three stocks for Thursday - Aarti Industries Ltd, Delhivery Ltd, and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Futures.
Stock Market News: The domestic benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, continued their losing streak for the third day in a row on Tuesday as heavy selling pressure was witnessed in the early trade. However, Nifty 50 recovered swiftly from intraday lows, lessening the ugly tone of the decline.
