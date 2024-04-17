Stock Market News: The domestic benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, continued their losing streak for the third day in a row on Tuesday as heavy selling pressure was witnessed in the early trade. However, Nifty 50 recovered swiftly from intraday lows, lessening the ugly tone of the decline. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Tuesday, the S&P BSE Sensex ended down 456.10 points, or 0.62%, at 72,943.68, while the NSE Nifty 50 closed down 124.60 points, or 0.56%, lower at 22,147.90.

The India VIX surged by more than 12 levels, closing at 12.62, up 1.18% on Tuesday. Sectoral indices, however, were mixed. While the Nifty IT Index fell 2.58%, the Nifty Media Index saw a rise of 1.57%. Interestingly, the Nifty SmallCap Index finished higher than expected, up by 0.75% outperforming the benchmark indices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The domestic market continued its consolidation pattern for the third day in a row, according to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. This was due to concerns about global tensions and a decline in the likelihood of a short-term interest rate cut.

A sharp increase in the dollar index and US bond rates was caused by increased worries that followed better-than-expected US retail sales. The biggest fall was seen in the IT sector, mostly as a result of subdued domestic Q4 results and low US discretionary expenditure estimates affecting earnings, explained Nair. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Today, the stock market will remain closed on account of Ram Navmi Celebrations.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nifty 50 Outlook by Sagar Doshi, Senior Vice President- Research, Nuvama Professional Clients Group The Nifty 50 has cooled off by close to 3% from its all-time highs in the past 3 trading days, mainly due to global news flows of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. IT stocks have been a major drag in this phase as expectations of US Federal Reserve rate cuts are further delayed after the inflation data on Friday. Nifty 50 has re-tested the lower range of the channel, which has been in existence for over 3 months now. For the past two instances, the index has witnessed positive consolidation followed by a new all-time high on the index. Based on this set up, charts indicate that if Tuesday’s low of 22,079 holds, by, Nifty 50 is likely to resume its upside towards 22,420 / 22,610, said Sagar Doshi, Senior Vice President-Research, Nuvama Professional Clients Group.

Bank Nifty Outlook Bank Nifty has retracted 50% of its recent rally seen in the last 4 weeks, from 45,800 odd to 49,000. The 50% Fibonacci retracement level stands at 47,440 odd, which is acting as a demand zone for the index. An upside towards 47,800 / 49,250 could unfold unless 47,300 is not taken down decisively, added Sagar.

Top Stock Recommendations by Sagar Doshi On top stock recommendations for Thursday, Sagar Doshi has recommended three stocks:

Aarti Industries Ltd (BUY): LCP: ₹ 747.00; Stop Loss: ₹ 720.00; Target Price: ₹ 805.00 According to Sagar, stock has shown renewed momentum as prices give a follow through to the bullish cup and handle pattern. The stock has registered a fresh 52-week high for itself, reinforcing bullish momentum.

Delhivery Ltd (BUY): LCP: ₹ 454.00; Stop Loss: ₹ 437.00; Target Price: ₹ 485.00. Doshi stated that since February 2024, prices have been consolidating in a band from 485 on the higher side to 420 on the lower side. Momentum indicators are beginning to show signs of bullish momentum buildup, indicating a range breakout. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Futures (April) (SELL): LCP: 7,569.00; Stop Loss: 7,840.00; Target Price: ₹ 7,040.00 According to Doshi, a lack of follow-up buying after hitting a fresh high, coupled with a swing breakdown, indicates sellers have an upper hand in the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!