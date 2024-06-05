Top Stock Recommendations: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama suggests Abbott India, Dabur, and Federal Bank today
Top Stock Recommendations: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama Professional Clients Group recommends these three stocks today - Abbott India Ltd, Dabur India Ltd, and Federal Bank Ltd.
Stock Market News: The domestic benchmark indices, the Sensex, and the Nifty 50 had a dramatic all-out selloff on Tuesday, June 4, as trends in the vote-counting process suggested that the actual results differed greatly from the predictions made by the exit polls.
