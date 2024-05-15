Top Stock Recommendations: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama suggests buying Balkrishna Ind, Bosch, and Coromandel Intl today
Top Stock Recommendations: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama Professional Clients Group recommends these three stocks today - Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Bosch Ltd, and Coromandel International Ltd.
Stock Market News: Rising for the fourth day in a row, the domestic stock benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, saw early gains on Wednesday due to buying in Reliance Industries and ITC as well as a robust trend in US markets.
