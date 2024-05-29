Top Stock Recommendations: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama suggests buying Indraprastha Gas, Sun TV, and HDFC AMC today
Top Stock Recommendations: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama Professional Clients Group recommends these three stocks today - Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd, and HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (HDFC AMC).
Stock Market News: Tuesday was the third consecutive day that the domestic stock indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, finished lower due to profit-taking in capital goods, energy, and power stocks as well as nervousness around the election outcomes. India VIX spiked to 2-year high at 24.14.
