Top Stock Recommendations: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama Professional Clients Group recommends these three stocks today - Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Avenue Supermarts Ltd (DMart), and Coforge Ltd today.
Stock Market News: The domestic benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, rose to record highs at the start of Wednesday's session, tracking positive global equity markets. Furthermore, soft retail sales data in the United States confirmed predictions of an early rate cut by the Federal Reserve, which bolstered the sentiments.
