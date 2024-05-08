Top Stock Recommendations: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama suggests ITC, TCS, and M&M Financial Services today
Top Stock Recommendations: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama Professional Clients Group recommends these three stocks today - ITC Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.
Stock Market News: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, began Wednesday's session in negative territory, signalling a cautious start to the stock market on Wednesday. Investor caution in the face of persistent uncertainty meant that the muted global handover signalled another dull day for Indian markets.
