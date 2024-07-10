Top Stock Recommendations: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama suggests Laurus Labs, Balrampur Chini, and Hindalco today

  • Top Stock Recommendations: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama Professional Clients Group recommends these three stocks today - Laurus Labs Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, and Hindalco Industries Ltd.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
First Published10 Jul 2024, 10:06 AM IST
Top Stock Recommendations: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama Professional Clients Group recommends these three stocks today - Laurus Labs Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, and Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Top Stock Recommendations: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama Professional Clients Group recommends these three stocks today - Laurus Labs Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, and Hindalco Industries Ltd.

Stock Market News: The domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and the Nifty 50, rose to record highs at the opening on Wednesday due to the ongoing surge of auto manufacturer Maruti Suzuki. However, due to a fall in financial stocks, the benchmarks quickly gave up the gains.

For the second consecutive day, the Nifty 50 and the Sensex opened at record-high levels after rising by around 0.1% apiece. With one more session than the Sensex, the Nifty 50 has now recorded record closing highs 16 times in 27 since the beginning of June. But as of 9:20 IST, the benchmarks had rapidly given back the initial gains and were trading between 0.15% and 0.2% down.

Also Read | Latest Market News Today Live Updates July 10, 2024: June CPI inflation may inch up to 5%; how will it impact the Indian stock market? Experts weigh in

The global rally and the consistent inflow of individual investors into the Indian market are two significant elements that have been contributing to the country's current bull market, according to Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. These two elements are still present. The S&P 500 has returned 17.6% YTD compared to Nifty 50's 12.38% YTD return, indicating that the US market is performing incredibly well. Retail investor inflows into the market are been coming in strong, with SIP inflows reaching 21262 crores in June. Despite the low value comfort at the moment, these encouraging indicators have the potential to give the market stability.

Nifty 50 Outlook by Sagar Doshi, Senior Vice President- Research, Nuvama Professional Clients Group

Nifty 50 has not given a close below its previous day’s low in any of the trading session since the 4th of June outcome. It has been 5 weeks since the index has been experiencing a smooth one-way upside rally with the previous day’s low remaining unscathed. Nifty 50 has completed and closed above both of its targets of 24,300 and 24,400. This enables daily charts to open up for further upside in the days to come. Support just below previous target range could allow Nifty 50 to scale up further for 24,580 / 24,840 with support seen sub 24,200 odd mark.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — July 10

Bank Nifty Outlook

Bank Nifty has been facing supply near the 53,000 zone and hence is underperforming the Nifty 50 for past 1 weeks now. A retest of 52,000 / 51,700 remains open on cards, until then the index is likely to continue its ongoing underperformance to the Nifty 50. Support to the ongoing move on Bank Nifty stands at 51,600. A fresh down-leg could only start after 51,600 is taken down on a closing basis.

Top Stock Recommendations by Sagar Doshi

On top stock recommendations for Wednesday, Sagar Doshi has recommended three stocks:

Laurus Labs Ltd (Buy): LCP : 480; Stop Loss : 460; Target Price: 525

Stock has broken out of the falling trendline which was acting as a strong resistance from past few months. Also, the breakout is backed by strong volumes . The weekly gain of 12% last week was the highest seen since last one year. This marks strong accumulation in this space and expected to have big follow through action in coming weeks.

Also Read | Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (Buy): LCP : 431; Stop Loss : 409; Target Price: 470

Sugar sector has shown strong strength in yesterday's trading session. Stock has taken a support at its 21 day Moving average with a spike in daily traded volume. The current setup suggests 8-10% follow through in price likely over next few trading sessions.

Hindalco Industries Ltd (Buy): LCP : 707; Stop Loss : 683; Target Price: 755

Stock has come out of its consolidation range and successfully closed above 705 levels, which was acting as a resistance since past few sessions. We expect 8-10% follow through action in price from CMP.

Also Read | Nifty 50, Sensex hit fresh highs; auto stocks Maruti, M&M steal the show

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:10 Jul 2024, 10:06 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsTop Stock Recommendations: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama suggests Laurus Labs, Balrampur Chini, and Hindalco today

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

169.70
10:12 AM | 10 JUL 2024
-2.1 (-1.22%)

Indian Oil Corporation

169.90
10:12 AM | 10 JUL 2024
-1.8 (-1.05%)

Bharat Electronics

332.90
10:12 AM | 10 JUL 2024
-1.65 (-0.49%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

293.35
10:12 AM | 10 JUL 2024
-4.1 (-1.38%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Rajesh Exports

307.00
10:12 AM | 10 JUL 2024
20.5 (7.16%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

578.80
10:12 AM | 10 JUL 2024
35.65 (6.56%)

Home First Finance Company India

1,081.10
10:12 AM | 10 JUL 2024
43.55 (4.2%)

Vardhaman Textiles

525.05
10:12 AM | 10 JUL 2024
18.45 (3.64%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue