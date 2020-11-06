Top stocks for Diwali 2020 : Fundamental Muhurat picks by Kotak Securities

Analysts believe banks, NBFCs, automobiles, oil & gas, telecom, utilities, capital goods, cement and metals could come into focus in Samvat 2077. Analysts at Kotak Securities expect an upside between 20 and 39% in most of these sectors. "As we advance towards getting the vaccine (by middle of next year) and economy gets back to normalcy, we can expect the economy driven sectors to outperform the defensives in Samvat 2077. The potential upside in most of these sectors based on our one year price targets ranges between 20 & 39% (vs single digit potential upside in Nifty-50)," says the brokerage. Since most of the economy driven sectors are prone to market correction one should have an accumulation strategy in them rather than investing at one go.