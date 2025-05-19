Add these five stocks with strong FY26 revenue guidance to your watch list

Earnings season is in full swing on Dalal Street, and investors are busy poring over the FY25 numbers.

India Inc has delivered better-than-expected earnings so far for the March 2025 quarter. But beyond the headline numbers, it’s the future outlook that’s stealing the show. Some companies haven’t just wrapped up the year on a strong note, they’ve also issued upbeat guidance for FY26.

For those on the lookout for such companies, here are five stocks that have set the stage for a strong FY26 with upbeat earnings projections.

#1 JBM Auto

JBM Auto manufactures and sells sheet metal components, tools, dies, and molds. It is also an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) that produces passenger buses.

For FY26, JBM Auto aims to generate revenue between ₹6,000 crore and ₹6,500 crore. This target is supported by strong demand in the electric mobility segment, a solid order book, and strategic partnerships, including a recent alliance with Hitachi. This partnership is expected to enhance the analytics and performance of the company’s electric vehicle products through Hitachi's global technologies. The UK-India free trade agreement is also expected to unlock new market opportunities for JBM Auto.

In FY25, exports made up just 5% of the company’s total sales. However, in FY26, JBM Auto plans to double its export contribution to 10% by tapping markets across Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

The company recently reported positive Q4 results. Revenue jumped 11% year-on-year to ₹1,650 crore while net profit jumped 16% year-on-year to ₹72 crore.

#2 Adani Ports & SEZ

This Adani Group company is the largest port developer and operator in India. It manages 15 ports and 30 terminals on both coasts. These handle 27% of the country’s total port cargo, with a combined capacity of 633 million metric tonnes.

The company is also expanding its global footprint. It operates the Haifa Port in Israel and Container Terminal 2 at Dar Es Salaam Port in Tanzania. It also has an operation and maintenance contract at Abbot Point in North Queensland, Australia.

In FY26 the company expects revenue of ₹36,000-38,000 crore and Ebitda of around ₹21,000-22,000 crore. It has also lined up a capex plan of ₹11,000–12,000 crore. Port cargo volumes are expected to reach 505-515 million metric tonnes (MMT).

The company expects trucking revenue to grow 3-4x in FY26 from ₹428 crore in FY25, while marine revenue is projected to double from ₹1,140 crore last year. It is targeting 1,000 MMT of cargo volumes – including 850 MMT of domesticcargo – by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR) of 15%.

The company is also building out its third-party marine business, targeting marine opportunities in the Middle East, Africa & South Asia (MEASA) waters, and expects more than 3x revenue growth by FY29.

For the March 2025 quarter, Adani Ports reported a 21.8% year-on-year rise in revenue to ₹8,770 crore. Meanwhile, net profit grew 47.8% year-on-year to ₹3,010 crore.

#3 Transformers and Rectifiers India

The company manufactures power, furnace, and rectifier transformers for domestic and international markets. It mainly offers transformers ranging from 5 to 500 megavolt-amperes (MVA), including auto, generator step-up, power, trackside traction, and auxiliary transformers.

For FY26, the company expects its revenue of ₹2,600 crore, reflecting a strong order pipeline and rising demand. In terms of profitability, it expects Ebitda margin to improve from 14% in FY25 to 17% over the next two years. This margin expansion is expected to come from better operational efficiency, not price hikes.

The company has also targeted an order inflow of ₹8,000 crore for FY26. A new manufacturing facility is set to become operational soon, which will add 15,000 MVA to its capacity. With this, the total installed capacity will rise to 55,000 MVA in Q1 FY26.

For the March 2025 quarter, the company reported a 32% year-on-year rise in revenue to ₹680 crore, while net profit surged to 125% to ₹94.17 crore.

#4 L&T

A respected multinational conglomerate that operates in over 50 countries, L&T has over the years entered several businesses, including infrastructure, power, hydrocarbon, metal and minerals, defence, aerospace, information technology (IT), products, systems and equipment, finance, and real estate.

For FY26, the company eyes 15% topline growth, supported by strong demand both in India and overseas. It also expects a 10% rise in order inflows, backed by a robust pipeline of ₹7 trillion worth of projects in India and ₹12 trillion overseas.

L&T’s defence business remains a key focus, with the company highlighting its deep expertise and technological strength. It believes FY26 has started on a solid note, with a healthy pipeline indicating sustained momentum.

In FY25, the company clocked a record order inflow of ₹3.6 trillion, up 18% year-on-year. Its total order book grew 22% to ₹5.8 trillion, with nearly half of the orders coming from international markets.

With a ₹19 trillion pipeline in sight for FY26, L&T is well-positioned for continued growth. In Q4, revenue jumped 10% year-on-year to ₹74,390 crore, while net profit increased 23% year-on-year to ₹5,010 crore.

#5 HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies is aleading player in the IT space, known for its strong presence in software development, digital transformation, and cloud services.

For FY26, the company has issued revenue growth guidance of 2% to 5% in constant currency terms. It also expects the Ebit margin to remain around 18-19%.

This highlights HCL’s confidence in navigating the current market challenges while maintaining profitability, supported by a strong focus on cost efficiency and operational discipline.

For the March 2025 quarter, revenue grew 6% year-on-year to ₹30,250 crore, while net profit grew 8% year-on-year to ₹4,310 crore.

Conclusion

Investing in a company because of its strong revenue guidance for FY26 might seem tempting—but there’s more to the story.

While upbeat projections do signal confidence and growth potential, it’s worth checking if the company delivered on such promises in the past. A solid track record adds weight to any guidance.

It also helps to look at the order book. A steady flow of orders, especially from diverse sectors or regions, is a strong sign of future stability.

Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and stock valuation before making investment decisions.

Happy investing!

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com