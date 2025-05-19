Add these five stocks with strong FY26 revenue guidance to your watch list

For FY26, JBM Auto aims to generate revenue between ₹6,000 crore and ₹6,500 crore. This target is supported by strong demand in the electric mobility segment, a solid order book, and strategic partnerships, including a recent alliance with Hitachi. This partnership is expected to enhance the analytics and performance of the company’s electric vehicle products through Hitachi's global technologies. The UK-India free trade agreement is also expected to unlock new market opportunities for JBM Auto.