Wockhardt: The company has collaborated with Serum Life Sciences UK Ltd, a subsidiary of the Serum Institute of India, one of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers to deliver a global vaccine programme. The tie-up will help create considerable number of employment opportunities along with creation of new sterile fill and finish facility in Wrexham, North Wales (‘New Facility’). A profit sharing arrangement has been made between the two parties for this New Facility that will deliver an additional 150 million vaccine doses of multiple vaccines.