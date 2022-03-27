Top stocks in focus on Monday; From PVR, Inox to Rites. details here

PVR, Inox Leisure: PVR and Inox Leisure have received board of directors approval for stock amalgamation of Inox with PVR. The merger will be carried in a share exchange (“swap") ratio where 3 equity shares of PVR will be swapped for 10 equity shares of INOX. The amalgamation will bring together two of India’s best cinema brands to deliver an unparalleled consumer experience with a network of more than 1500 screens. Ajay Bijli would be appointed as the Managing Director and Sanjeev Kumar will take charge as the Executive Director.

