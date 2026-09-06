Top stocks in focus on Monday: Why investors should watch RVNL, Mazagon Dock, Tata Motors shares - Know news, triggers

Stocks to focus: Indian stock market investors are likely to keep an eye on several companies on Monday, 7 September, following significant business updates, new order wins, fundraising plans, and investment announcements disclosed after market hours.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), Lupin, Tata Motors, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, JSW Steel, Lupin among the stocks likely to remain in focus.

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Indian equity markets ended the week on a cautious note, extending their corrective trend as elevated crude oil prices, renewed geopolitical tensions and uncertainty over the global interest-rate outlook continued to weigh on investor sentiment. While benchmark indices staged a recovery on Friday, snapping a four-session losing streak, the gains remained limited amid persistent foreign investor selling and concerns over the impact of higher energy costs.

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For the week, the Nifty 50 declined around 1.15% to close at 23,897.70, while the Sensex slipped nearly 1.0% to settle at 76,515.43. Both benchmark indices registered their fourth consecutive weekly decline, underscoring continued weakness in the broader market despite selective buying in individual stocks.

Stocks in focus on 7 September 2026 RVNL: Navratna public sector undertaking Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) on Friday announced that it has secured a ₹903 crore Letter of Award from SJVN Thermal Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of SJVN Limited, for works related to the 1,320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Project in Bihar.

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Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The company has received a ₹118 crore purchase order from Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL) for the supply, installation and commissioning of an AI-based Comprehensive Infrasecure Project across five substations.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles has launched an open offer to acquire shares of Italian automotive major Iveco Group at €14.1 per share. According to the company, the offer values the Italian commercial vehicle manufacturer at approximately €3.82 billion.

JSW Steel: The company reported a 3% year-on-year increase in consolidated crude steel production, which stood at 24.65 lakh tonnes in August 2026.

Lupin: The pharmaceutical company announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for Modafinil Tablets USP in 100 mg and 200 mg strengths.

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Brigade Enterprises: Real estate developer Brigade Enterprises has launched Brigade Barcelona in Hyderabad’s Neopolis, with the project carrying a revenue potential of more than ₹2,700 crore. The launch marks the company’s latest expansion in the city.

Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield has introduced the Himalayan 440 in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹2.29 lakh. Bookings for the motorcycle commenced on Friday, September 4.

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Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has also entered into licence agreements for two properties in Bodhgaya, Bihar, adding 145 rooms to its portfolio in the state.

CIE Automotive India: The auto components manufacturer, previously known as Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, has invested ₹120.76 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary CIE Hosur Limited. The investment was made through the acquisition of 69.4 lakh fully paid-up equity shares on a rights basis.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.