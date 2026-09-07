Top stocks in focus tomorrow: Investors must watch Adani Power, Swiggy, Shiprocket shares on Tuesday, 8 Sept | Triggers

Top stocks to watch: Indian stock market investors are likely to track several companies on Tuesday, 8 September, following key business developments, order wins, stake sales, fundraising plans, and investment announcements made after market hours.

Container Corporation of India, Swiggy, BCPL Railway Infrastructure, Adani Power, Rajputana Stainless, 63 Moons Technologies, and Shiprocket are among the stocks likely to remain in focus. Defence stocks may also attract attention after the Defence Acquisition Council approved acquisition proposals worth around ₹1.10 lakh crore.

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The Indian stock market extended its losing streak to a fourth consecutive session on Monday, September 7, with benchmark indices ending lower amid continued selling pressure.

The Nifty 50 slipped 0.57% to close at 23,779, while the Sensex fell 0.5% to 76,132. During the intraday session, both indices touched their lowest levels since July 24. The broader markets, however, remained mixed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index gaining 0.46%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index ended flat.

Technology stocks led the losses after stronger-than-expected US jobs data boosted expectations of a September interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

Other sectoral indices, including realty, metal, PSU banks, cement, oil and gas, and FMCG, also ended with losses of more than 0.5%. On the other hand, the pharma pack was the sole gainer, rising 0.6%.

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Stocks to watch on September 8 Container Corporation of India: The company secured an ₹89.09 crore contract from Eastern Railway for the supply of 12 rakes of BLSS wagons with Brake Van Type BVCM. The order includes GST.

Swiggy: The company plans to sell its entire stake in its B2B distribution arm, Lynk Logistics, to the parent of the commerce platform Udaan for ₹500 crore. The transaction will give Swiggy an approximately 2.8% stake in Udaan.

A separate ₹75 crore primary investment in Udaan will take its holding to about 3.2%, according to the company.

BCPL Railway Infrastructure: The company emerged as the lowest bidder for a ₹54.74 crore project from Eastern Railway's Asansol division. The project involves the replacement of overaged catenary and contact wires, droppers and old structures.

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Adani Power: The company received a Letter of Intent after the Committee of Creditors approved its resolution plan for GVK Energy. GVK Energy owns and operates a 330 MW hydroelectric power plant in Uttarakhand.

Defence stocks: The Defence Acquisition Council accorded in-principle approval for various defence acquisition proposals worth around ₹1.10 lakh crore. The approvals cover equipment for the Indian armed forces, including helicopters, vehicles, mine layers and bridge systems.

Rajputana Stainless: The company secured power project contracts worth ₹22.71 crore and ₹16.21 crore. The latest order wins add to its growing order book following its recent stock market debut.

63 Moons Technologies: Its subsidiary Ticker allotted shares worth ₹70 crore to Financial Technologies Singapore. Following the allotment, FTSPL's stake in Ticker increased to 65.80%.

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Shiprocket: Temasek-backed Indian logistics firm Shiprocket on Monday, reported a narrower consolidated loss of ₹13.71 crore in the June quarter, compared with a loss of ₹18 crore a year earlier, aided by growth in its core shipping business.

On a standalone basis, the Temasek-backed logistics firm posted a profit of ₹20.16 crore, against a loss of ₹8.99 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | US Fed rate decision in September: What markets are watching now

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.