Top stocks in focus tomorrow: Investors must watch Fino Payments, KIMS, Texmaco Rail shares on Fri, 11 Sept | Triggers

Indian stock market investors are likely to track several companies on Friday, September 11, following key business developments, order wins, regulatory approvals, fundraising plans and other corporate announcements.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Sterlite Technologies, Poonawalla Fincorp and Fino Payments Bank are among the stocks likely to remain in focus.

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In Thursday's trade, the local equities staged a smart rebound, supported by strong buying in select financial stocks, helping the headline indices snap their three-day losing streak.

The Nifty 50 concluded the session with a gain of 0.20% at 23,477, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.19% to 74,902. The broader markets, however, remained in the red, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices closing 0.38% and 0.07% lower, respectively.

Stocks to watch on September 11 Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The company secured an order worth ₹27.82 crore from Hindalco Industries for the supply of one BTAP rake along with one brake van for the Aditya Expansion Project. The order is to be executed within eight months from the date of the purchase order.

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Sterlite Technologies: The company introduced plenum-rated optical fibre trunk assemblies for AI data centers, with US OFNP certification for its 48F to 576F intermittently bonded ribbon pre-terminated assembly portfolio. The assemblies are designed for indoor deployments across hyperscale, colocation and enterprise data centres.

Poonawalla Fincorp: The company approved the issuance of secured, redeemable, rated and listed NCDs of up to ₹2,000 crore through private placement. The issue has a base size of ₹100 crore and a green shoe option of ₹400 crore.

Fino Payments Bank: The bank's average total deposits rose 12% year-on-year to ₹2,821 crore in August from ₹2,509 crore a year ago. Loan referral disbursals surged 367% to ₹243 crore, while cash management services throughput increased 17% to ₹6,669 crore.

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However, transaction throughput fell 19% to ₹3,770 crore, while deposit accounts opened declined 22% to 2.43 lakh. The digitally active customer base rose 15% to 65.6 lakh.

Responsive Industries: The company’s board will meet on September 17, 2026, to consider a proposal to buy back the company’s equity shares. The trading window for designated persons and their immediate relatives will remain closed until 48 hours after the board meeting.

Juniper Green Energy: The company commissioned 35 MW of wind power capacity as part of its 150 MW Wind Solar Hybrid Power Project. With this commissioning, capacity under the project stands at 175 MWp against the planned 190 MWp.

KIMS: The company entered into an exclusive Operations and Management Agreement with Sarvottam Health Care for an initial five-year term, extendable by another five years. KIMS will manage and operate the facility and earn a fee equivalent to 9% of total net revenue.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.