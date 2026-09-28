Top stocks in focus tomorrow: Investors must watch HCL Tech, NCC, IRFC, Power Mech shares on Tue, 29 Sept | Triggers

Indian stock market investors are likely to track several companies on Tuesday, September 29, following key business developments, order wins, fundraising plans, strategic initiatives and project updates.

HCL Technologies, NLC India, Power Mech Projects, Artefact Projects and Piramal Finance are among the stocks likely to remain in focus. Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, Power Finance Corporation, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, HEC Infra Projects, Vikram Solar and NCC may also attract attention following their latest corporate announcements.

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Stocks to watch on September 29 HCL Technologies: HCLSoftware, the software business division of HCL Tech, announced its intent to acquire Croatia-based Robotiq.ai for €9 million. The acquisition is aimed at strengthening HCL Software's enterprise robotic process automation capabilities and extending HCL UnO Agentic's AI orchestration capabilities from decision-making to execution.

NLC India: The company said it issued and allotted 4,000 commercial papers with a face value of ₹5 lakh each, aggregating to ₹200 crore, on September 28, 2026.

Power Mech Projects: The company announced that it received a ₹279.20 crore operation and maintenance contract from Telangana Power Generation Corporation for comprehensive O&M and upkeep of the ash handling plant and coal handling plant at YTPS, covering five 800 MW units.

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Artefact Projects: The company secured a ₹21.13 crore railway consultancy contract from South Central Railway, marking its first such contract in the industry.

Piramal Finance: The company informed investors that it had approved the issuance of secured, rated, listed and redeemable non-convertible debentures worth up to ₹2,000 crore through private placement.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases: The company said it secured a ₹480.73 crore turnkey contract from BHEL for a 1,200 TPD cryogenic air separation unit for BHEL's Coal to Ammonium Nitrate project in Odisha. The project is expected to be commissioned in FY29 and will be executed over eight quarters.

Power Finance Corporation: As per the company's exchange filing, the company sold two subsidiaries for a combined consideration of ₹11.13 crore — one to Montecarlo Energy for ₹3.72 crore and another to Apraava Energy for ₹7.41 crore.

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Indian Railway Finance Corporation: IRFC signed a ₹4,200 crore term loan agreement with Damodar Valley Corporation to finance renewable energy projects across Jharkhand and West Bengal.

HEC Infra Projects: The company secured a ₹19.5 crore work order from Stellar Manufacturers for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of a 66 KV GETCO bay extension and underground transmission line.

Vikram Solar: The company secured a 400 MW module supply order from a major EPC player for decentralised solar projects in Maharashtra. It will supply N-type TOPCon G12R modules, with deliveries scheduled to begin in October 2026.

NCC: The company announced that it had won a ₹1,076.71 crore water supply contract from the Andhra Pradesh government for providing drinking water under the Multi Village Scheme on the Yeleru Reservoir for the Anakapalli segment in Anakapalli district.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.