Top stocks in focus tomorrow: Investors must watch HCL Tech, Persistent, Adani Group shares on Wed, 23 Sept | Triggers

Indian stock market investors are likely to track several companies on Wednesday, September 23, following key business developments, order wins, expansion plans, stake changes and other corporate announcements.
SUGS Lloyd, HCL Technologies, Solex Energy, Allied Blenders & Distillers and Persistent Systems are among the stocks likely to remain in focus. JSW Dulux may also attract attention following the company’s announcement of the record date for its proposed 1:10 stock split.
SUGS Lloyd: The company has secured a ₹213.48 crore order from Marshal Enterprises for LT and HT infrastructure loss-reduction works under the RDSS scheme in Punjab. The projects were originally awarded by PSPCL.
HCL Technologies: HCLTech has been selected by UK-based infrastructure services provider M Group to modernize IT operations across 200-plus locations. The company said it will deploy its AI Force service transformation platform as part of the AI-led managed services programme.
Solex Energy: The solar PV module manufacturer has set an ambitious revenue target of ₹4,500 crore by FY28, outlining its expansion roadmap at its 12th Annual General Meeting.
Oil sensitive stocks: Crude oil prices remained at losses, with Brent crude falling 2.5% $97.8 per barrel, its lowest level in two weeks after reports that Iran had offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the US eases military pressure and lifts its blockade of Iranian ports.
Adani Stocks: Billionaire Gautam Adani’s group firms settled one of the probes into a US short-seller’s accusations, further easing regulatory overhang for the ports-to-power conglomerate, as per Bloomberg report.
Allied Blenders & Distillers: Co-promoter Bina Kishore Chhabria plans to sell 55 lakh shares, or a 1.97% stake, in the open market between September 23 and October 31 to meet minimum public shareholding requirements.
Persistent Systems: The company has increased its stake in Nagarro to 83.25% after securing an additional 61.15% through its voluntary public takeover offer. The additional acceptance period for Nagarro shareholders will run from September 23 to October 6.
JSW Dulux: The company has fixed October 22, 2026, as the record date for its 1:10 stock split. Under the approved proposal, each fully paid-up equity share with a face value of ₹10 will be subdivided into 10 shares with a face value of Re 1 each.
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.