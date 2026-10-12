Top stocks in focus tomorrow: Investors must watch HCL Tech, RBL Bank, Azad Engineering shares on Tue, 13 Oct | Triggers

Indian stock market investors are likely to keep an eye on several companies on Tuesday, October 13, after a series of key earnings announcements, order wins, business developments and strategic partnerships.
HCL Technologies, RBL Bank, Azad Engineering, Nazara Technologies, Hindustan Composites and Hexaware Technologies are among the stocks likely to remain in focus.
IRCON International: The railway major secures an EPC contract worth ₹862.46 crore from East Central Railway for the supply of ballast and permanent way materials, with the project scheduled for completion within 365 days.
Bhagyanagar India: The compnay said it signed an MoU with Om Sree Builders and Developers LLP for the sale of 7,260 square yards of land at IDA Uppal, Hyderabad, for ₹60 crore. The remaining 12,820.52 square yards will be jointly developed, with the company entitled to 30% of the saleable area, subject to shareholder approval.
ICICI Prudential AMC: The AMC posted Q2 net profit of ₹889 crore, down 7.9% year-on-year. Total income declines 3.1% quarter-on-quarter to ₹1,691 crore from ₹1,745 crore in the previous quarter.
HCL Tech: The technology major reports revenue for the September ending quarter at ₹35,620 crore, up 3% quarter-on-quarter and 11.5% year-on-year. Advanced AI revenue rises 28.4% sequentially and 78% year-on-year in constant currency terms.
RBL Bank: The private sector lender reported standalone net profit of ₹482 crore in Q2, up from ₹179 crore a year earlier. Gross NPAs improves to 1.02% from 1.30% in the previous quarter, while net NPAs decline to 0.29% from 0.37%.
Hindustan Composites: Alongside its September-quarter results, the company declares a special interim dividend of ₹21 per equity share of ₹5 face value for FY27. October 16, 2026, is the record date.
Azad Engineering: The defence company secured a two-year long-term rate contract worth approximately ₹52.68 crore from BHEL for the supply of critical stationary and rotating airfoils for heavy-duty gas turbines.
Hazoor Multi Projects: The company received an updated award letter from NHAI for collecting user fees at Gaddurur Fee Plaza. The contract is worth ₹28.10 crore and has a tenure of one year.
Nazara Technologies: The company said it Appointed Arun Agrawal as chief financial officer, effective October 16, 2026. The company identified in the final announcement has approved the redesignation of Mithun Padam Sacheti from non-executive director to executive director, subject to shareholder approval.
Whole-time Director Rohit Sharma will step down at the close of business on January 11, 2027, while Nitish Mittersain will transition from managing director to founder and non-executive director, effective at the close of business on October 12, 2026, subject to shareholder approval.
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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