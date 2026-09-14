Top stocks in focus tomorrow: Investors must watch HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma shares on Tue, 15 Sept | Triggers

Indian stock market investors are likely to track several companies on Tuesday, September 15, following key business developments, order wins, management changes, dividend announcements and other corporate updates.

HCL Technologies, KEC International, HDFC Bank, Clean Science and Technology and Focus Lighting and Fixtures are among the stocks likely to remain in focus. GPT Infra, Munjal Auto Industries, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Sun Pharma may also attract attention following key announcements made by the companies.

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Stocks to watch on September 15 HCL Technologies: HCL Tech has expanded its partnership with CrowdStrike to strengthen AI security services. The company will integrate CrowdStrike Falcon Guardian into its AI security services, aimed at enhancing protection for AI-powered systems and applications.

KEC International: KEC International has secured new orders worth ₹1,303 crore across its Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business. The orders include a 400 kV transmission line project in Northern India, 380 kV transmission line projects in Saudi Arabia, and the supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas.

Clean Science and Technology: The company announced a final dividend of ₹4 per share and confirmed an interim dividend of ₹2 per share. All resolutions proposed at the company's 23rd Annual General Meeting were approved.

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HDFC Bank: The HDFC Bank board approved the appointment of a new CEO and executive directors and will seek the Reserve Bank of India's approval for the appointments. The bank also approved an additional director role aimed at strengthening oversight.

Focus Lighting and Fixtures: The company secured an order worth approximately ₹5–10 crore from Ingka Centres India for the manufacture, supply, and delivery of LED lights and fixtures. The order is scheduled for delivery by December 2026 and is expected to strengthen the company's order book and relationship with institutional customers.

Munjal Auto Industries: The company entered into an agreement on September 12 to acquire land at Mascot Industrial City in Vitthalapur for ₹14.31 crore. The acquisition is aimed at supporting the company's business expansion and increasing its market presence.

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GPT Infra: A unit of GPT Infra secured an ₹85.53 crore order from Eastern Railway for commissioning auto-signalling work using MSDAC for continuous track circuiting and electronic interlocking.

Capital market stocks: Sebi on Closing Auction Session: Markets regulator Sebi on Saturday proposed a few changes to how settlement prices for index and single-stock derivatives are determined on expiry days, following a review of the newly introduced closing auction session (CAS).

Technology stocks: Domestic tech is expected to attract investors' attention in Tuesday's trade after major global tech stocks were plunged after major artificial intelligence companies, including Anthropic and OpenAI, called for a slowdown in advanced AI development.

Tata Group stocks: Tata Sons is facing IPO pressure as the Reserve Bank of India reportedly pushes for a public listing to ensure the company adheres to regulatory requirements, Bloomberg reported.

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Dr. Reddy's Laboratories: The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) completed a records assessment at Dr. Reddy's API manufacturing facility in Jiutepec, Morelos, Mexico. The assessment, conducted from July 17 to September 8, concluded with two observations issued through Form FDA 2953.

Sun Pharma: Sun Pharma and its subsidiaries have entered into a settlement agreement in the Generic Pharmaceuticals Pricing Antitrust Litigation in the US for a confidential amount. The settlement provides for a full release of claims against the company and its subsidiaries.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.