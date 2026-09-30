Top stocks in focus tomorrow: Investors must watch Jio Financial, Infosys, NCC shares on Thu, 1 Oct | Triggers

Indian stock market investors are likely to track several companies on Thursday, October 01, following key business developments, fundraising plans, order wins, project updates, regulatory notices and strategic initiatives.
Jio Financial Services, NCC, Highway Infrastructure, Interarch Building Solutions and ideaForge Technology is among the stocks likely to remain in focus. Modulex Construction, Apollo Tyres, IRFC, Blue Dart Express and Infosys may also attract attention following their latest corporate announcements.
Jio Financial Services: Jio Financial Services: The company and Allianz Europe B.V. have each invested ₹320.05 crore in Jio Allianz General Insurance, their 50:50 joint venture.
Both partners subscribed to and were allotted 32,00,50,000 equity shares of ₹10 each for cash at par through a rights issue. JV will utilise the amount to fund its business operations.
NCC: The company announced that it has secured two additional orders worth ₹500.22 crore, excluding GST, during September 2026. Of the total, ₹224.74 crore is related to the Buildings Division and ₹275.48 crore to the Transportation Division.
Highway Infrastructure: The company said it has entered into an ₹220.66 crore contract with UPEIDA for toll plaza operations on the Gorakhpur Link Expressway.
Interarch Building Solutions: The company announced that it has secured an ₹89 crore order for a pre-engineered steel structure for a data center. The customer’s name was not disclosed due to confidentiality obligations.
ideaForge Technology: The company said it has secured multiple orders worth ₹23.62 crore from domestic civil customers for the supply of UAVs, accessories and training.
Modulex Construction: The company informed investors that it had received an ₹14.72 crore order for a modular building project.
Apollo Tyres: The company said its Committee of Directors has allotted NCDs worth ₹500 crore through a private placement.
IRFC: The company disclosed that it has received a ₹397 crore GST show-cause notice from the Bihar tax authorities.
Blue Dart Express: The company announced a 9%–12% price increase across its domestic portfolio, effective January 1, 2027, depending on the product and customer shipping profile.
Infosys: The company announced that it has extended its strategic partnership with ABN AMRO to accelerate the Dutch bank’s AI-driven transformation, including application development, testing and support services.
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.