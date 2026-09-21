Top stocks in focus tomorrow: Investors must watch Pine Labs, Waaree Energies, GRSE shares on Tue, 22 Sept | Triggers

Indian stock market investors are likely to track several companies on Tuesday, September 22, following key business developments, order wins, fundraising plans, expansion initiatives, and other corporate announcements.

Pine Labs, Waaree Energies, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, GK Energy, and Transrail Lighting are among the stocks likely to remain in focus. Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, UFlex, Reliable Data Services, Neogen Chemicals, and PACE Digitek may also attract attention following announcements made by the companies.

Stocks to watch on September 22 Pine Labs: Mastercard Asia/Pacific Pte. Ltd. is set to sell its entire stake in Pine Labs through a block deal worth nearly ₹890 crore. Up to 4.97 crore shares will be offered at a floor price of ₹179.50 apiece, a 7.33% discount to the previous close.

Waaree Energies: The company has received an order to supply 2 GW of solar modules from a leading solar developer.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: The company’s Finance Committee will meet on 24 September to consider raising funds through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) via private placement, in one or more tranches.

GK Energy: The company has received a Letter of Award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for setting up a 150 MW/300 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in Maharashtra.

Transrail Lighting: The company has completed Phase 1 of its brownfield expansion at its Silvassa facility, increasing annual conductor manufacturing capacity by 70% to 40,800 km from 24,000 km.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE): The company’s board has approved a ₹2,896 crore capital outlay for construction of a greenfield shipyard at Raichak to expand its naval and commercial shipbuilding capacity.

UFlex: The company has received a 20-year patent from the Indian Patent Office for its high-speed twin aseptic packaging machine for liquid products.

Reliable Data Services: The company’s board has approved plans to raise up to ₹200 crore through a preferential issue, QIP or rights issue.

Purple Style Labs: The company has approved a $7 million investment in its US subsidiary, funded through IPO proceeds.

Neogen Chemicals: The company has raised approximately ₹600 crore through its first QIP, which was oversubscribed more than 6.5 times. The company allotted 26.61 lakh shares at ₹2,255 apiece.

PACE Digitek: Its subsidiary Lineage Power has received an order worth ₹488.46 crore from NTPC GE Power Services for the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of battery energy storage systems, along with a 12-year maintenance contract.

Lloyds Metals and Energy: The company’s board has approved a ₹1,550 crore NCD issue and plans to expand its DRI capacity to more than 900,000 MTPA.

Onward Technologies: The company has renewed a multi-year managed digital services contract worth ₹44.46 crore, with the agreement running from August 2026 to August 2029. The renewed contract is 72% higher in value than the previous engagement.