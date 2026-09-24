Top stocks in focus tomorrow: Investors must watch Sterlite Tech, Nykaa, JSW Cement shares on Fri, 25 Sept | Triggers

Indian stock market investors are likely to track several companies on Thursday, September 24, following key business developments, acquisitions, order wins, project updates, fundraising plans and strategic initiatives.

Dr Lal PathLabs, LCC Projects, Nykaa, Vedanta and Nava are among the stocks likely to remain in focus. Sterlite Technologies, Mayasheel Ventures and Mahindra Finance may also attract attention following their latest corporate announcements.

During Thursday's trade, the Nifty 50 plunged 1.64% to settle at 25,169.50, while the Sensex finished at 73,580, down 1.67% from the previous session. The pain was more pronounced in the broader market, with the Nifty Midcap 100 falling 2.57% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 tumbling 2.25%.

Stocks to watch on September 25 Dr Lal PathLabs: The company said it will acquire a 70% stake in SN Genelab Private Limited from its existing shareholders for up to ₹168 crore, along with an additional earn-out of ₹31.5 crore. Following the acquisition, SN Gene will become a subsidiary of Dr Lal PathLabs.

LCC Projects: The company has emerged as the L-1 bidder for the ₹653.34 crore Chhoti Kalisindh Medium Irrigation Project in Rajasthan. The EPC project involves construction of an irrigation system based on sprinkler technology with a solar system at the Chhoti Kalisindh and Chahurni rivers in Gangdhar, Jhalawar.

Financial stocks: The sector was the biggest hit in Thursday's trade after the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) proposed sweeping changes to insurance commission rules. It will likely remain focused on Friday's trade.

Vedanta: Clarified that its ESOS 2026 is 100% performance-linked, with no time-based or guaranteed vesting; enhanced disclosures will be provided in future annual reports.

Sterlite Technologies: The company has expanded its Neuralis Data Center portfolio with pre-terminated fiber trunk assemblies ranging from 48F to 6,912F.

Nykaa: Nykaa and BOLD (Business Opportunities for L’Oréal Development), the corporate venture capital fund of L’Oréal’s, on Thursday announced a collaboration to jointly invest in the next generation of high-growth Indian beauty and personal care brands.

JSW Cement: The company said, it received a Show Cause Notice from the Central Tax department over alleged short payment of GST due to incorrect classification, with a proposed demand of ₹229.85 crore, plus applicable interest and 10% penalty, for April 2022–March 2024.

Nava: The company said that its step-down subsidiary Maamba Solar Energy has commissioned a 100 MW solar power plant in Zambia, with power evacuation to the Zambian grid now underway.

Mayasheel Ventures: It has secured a ₹17.94 crore work order from A&T Infracon for the manufacture, supply, erection, and delivery of precast RCC box culverts in the Jammu sector.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: The company's Debenture Issuance Committee has approved the issuance of up to ₹2,000 crore of secured, rated, listed, and redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through private placement.