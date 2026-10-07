Top stocks in focus tomorrow: Investors must watch Tata Power, Senco Gold, Dixon Tech shares on Thu, 8 Oct | Triggers

Indian stock market investors are likely to track several companies on Thursday, October 8, following key order wins, business updates, expansion plans and corporate announcements.

Brainbees Solutions, OM Power Transmission, Silver Touch Technologies, PC Jeweller, Ola Electric Mobility and Torrent Power are among the stocks likely to remain in focus. PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery, Rathi Steel And Power, Senco Gold, Fino Payments Bank, Dixon Technologies and Tata Power may also attract attention.

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Stocks to watch on October 8 Tata Power: The company announced that it has partnered with Norway-based Ocean Sun to bring membrane-based floating solar technology to India.

Senco Gold: The company reported 31% year-on-year revenue growth in Q2FY27. Retail-level revenue growth accelerated to 29%, supported by 19% same-store sales growth. The company also achieved its highest-ever topline of more than ₹5,000 crore in H1 and crossed ₹10,000 crore in sales on a TTM basis.

Fino Payments Bank: The company’s business update showed a 17% year-on-year decline in deposits, while renewal income increased 20%. Average total deposits grew 13% year-on-year, and loan referral disbursals jumped 223%.

Dixon Technologies: The EMS company said it has entered into a joint venture agreement with Gemtek Technology, with Dixon holding 60% and Gemtek 40%. The JV will manufacture and supply optical transceivers, including SFP and BOSA products, and other mutually agreed telecom products in India.

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Brainbees Solutions: The company announced that its subsidiary GlobalBees has entered into an MoU to sell its entire 51.54% stake in subsidiary Mush Textile for a sale consideration of ₹5.69 crore. The transaction is expected to be completed by October 15, 2026.

PC Jeweller: The company released its business update for the September quarter, with consolidated revenue growing 28% year-on-year in Q2FY27, supported by healthy consumer demand.

Ola Electric Mobility: The board approved a ₹1,000 crore rights issue at ₹27 per share in a 2:25 ratio, with the record date set for October 13, 2026.

OM Power Transmission: It has announced a Letter of Intent from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation for the supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of a 220 kV D/C Chorania-Salejda transmission line on a turnkey basis. The contract is worth ₹78.84 crore, with a project duration of 24 months.

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Silver Touch Technologies: The company received a ₹35.63 crore purchase order from ITI for the supply of 80 high-performance enterprise servers, along with a three-year warranty, for a defence project where the end customer is the Indian Army.

Torrent Power: The power major informed that its subsidiary has terminated a 300 MW wind power PPA with SECI after continued uncertainty over project implementation. The project had been affected by force majeure events and delays in transmission connectivity and GNA operationalization.

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery: The company reported a 16.21% year-on-year increase in revenue to ₹53.98 crore in Q2FY27, while EBO sales accounted for 18.30% in H1FY27.

Rathi Steel & Power: The company reported revenue of over ₹200 crore in Q2FY27, marking more than 30% year-on-year growth. Sales volume increased 28.86% year-on-year to 32,028 MT, while interest rates were cut by 450 basis points to support growth.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.