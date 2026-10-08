Top stocks in focus tomorrow: Investors must watch TCS, NCC, RentoMojo shares on Fri, 9 Oct | Triggers

Indian stock market investors are likely to keep an eye on several companies on Friday, October 9, after a series of key earnings updates, order wins, business developments and strategic partnerships.

P N Gadgil Jewellers, S&S Power Switchgear, RentoMojo, NCC, PACE Digitek and Hexaware Technologies are among the stocks likely to remain in focus. SML Mahindra, IRB Infrastructure Developers and TCS may also attract attention following their latest sales, business and financial updates.

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Stocks to watch on October 9 TCS: The country's largest IT services company posted a net profit of ₹13,884 crore in Q2, up 15% YoY from ₹12,075 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its revenue from operations increased 11.2% YoY to ₹73,188 crore from ₹65,799 crore. The IT major kicked off the Q2 earnings season for India Inc. with its September-quarter results.

NCC: The company received a major order worth ₹1,286 crore from Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited. The order is for the construction of Radial Road-2, strengthening the company’s order book and infrastructure portfolio.

S&S Power Switchgear: The company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary received an LOA from Sterling & Wilson for supplying 765 kV isolators for an Adani project in Maharashtra. The order is worth over ₹1 crore, with delivery planned for the next financial year.

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Hexaware Technologies: The company said that it had entered into a multi-year partnership with Anthropic and became a preferred partner in its Claude Partner Network. Claude will be integrated into Hexaware’s Zerovity AI-native engineering platform and AgentVerse platform. The partnership will support outcome-based services across IT operations and software engineering.

P N Gadgil Jewellers: It announced its September-quarter results, with revenue rising 22.4% YoY. Retail revenue increased 31.1%, while the franchise business grew 34.7%. Rakhi sales jumped 114%, while e-commerce revenue declined 83.6%. The company aims to open around 23 new stores in FY27.

RentoMojo: Revenue from operations rose 51.1% YoY to ₹126.33 crore, while normalised EBITDA increased 50.2% to ₹52.27 crore. Normalised PAT jumped 71.8% YoY to ₹21.93 crore, while net loss narrowed to ₹10 crore from ₹15 crore in the year-ago quarter.

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PACE Digitek: The company informed investors that it had received an ₹179.4 crore Letter of Intent from BSES Rajdhani Power. The order is for developing a 57.5 MW/115 MWh standalone Battery Energy Storage System in Delhi, which will be developed across four grid stations.

SML Mahindra: Commercial vehicle sales rose 31.9% YoY to 1,071 units in September 2026, compared with 812 units a year ago. Production increased 19.8% YoY to 1,257 units from 1,049 units. However, exports declined 61.6% YoY to 53 units from 138 units.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: Gross toll revenue rose around 24% YoY to ₹773 crore in September 2026 from ₹622 crore a year ago. Toll revenue from 100% subsidiaries grew 17% on a like-for-like basis. IRB MP Expressway reported ₹162.1 crore in revenue, while IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway reported ₹79.5 crore.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.