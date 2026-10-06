Top stocks in focus tomorrow: Investors must watch Titan, Utkarsh SFB, HCL Tech shares on Wed, 7 Oct | Triggers

Indian stock market investors are likely to track several companies on Wednesday, October 7, following key order wins, business updates, expansion plans and corporate announcements.

Stocks to watch on October 7 Axis Solutions: The company has secured a project worth approximately €4.03 million from John Cockerill Hydrogen Belgium for the design, manufacturing and supply of more than 100 gas analyzers for the Kakinada project in India.

Blue Dart Express: The company has signed an MoU with the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) to explore express parcel movement on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor. The initiative is aimed at evaluating opportunities to improve logistics and parcel transportation solutions.

Glen Industries: The company reported H1 FY27 revenue of ₹113.57 crore, marking an 18.84% year-on-year growth. It continues to focus on capacity expansion and product innovation, while construction of its new manufacturing facility in Howrah is progressing.

Titan: The company registered around 25% year-on-year growth in Q2 FY27 and added 78 net new stores during the quarter, taking its combined retail network to 3,758 stores.

HCL Technology: The tech major said it will showcase its AI-native telecom solutions at India Mobile Congress 2026, focusing on helping telecom service providers and OEMs transition towards AI-ready and autonomous operations.

Container Corporation of India: The company received an order worth ₹87.15 crore, excluding free-supply items, for the supply of 12 rakes of BLSS wagons to a domestic company.

Laurus Labs: The company invested ₹12.09 crore in Kurnool Renewables through a rights issue and acquired 1.21 crore shares. Following the investment, its total stake in the associate company remained unchanged at 26%.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: The bank reported strong Q2 FY27 business growth, with total disbursements rising 54.9% year-on-year to ₹3,525 crore. Its gross loan portfolio grew 7.5% to ₹20,063 crore, while deposits increased 6.6% to ₹23,869 crore. The CASA ratio improved to 21.5%.

OM Power Transmission: The company received a letter of intent worth ₹69.19 crore from GETCO for the 220 kV Prantij-Jantral Line Package 2.

Apollo Tyres: Co-CFO Gaurav Kumar has resigned from the company with effect from the close of business hours on October 6, 2026. He is leaving to pursue new personal and professional opportunities, with no other material reason cited for his resignation.

Azad India Mobility: The company has fixed October 23, 2026, as the record date for its share split. Each existing ₹10 share will be divided into five shares of ₹2 each, following approval at its 65th AGM.

Mukka Proteins: The company has received USDA NOP Inputs Attestation from ECOCERT for its Eco Sphere Organic Fertilizer. The certification is expected to support the product’s marketability in organic farming markets, including the US, and strengthen the company’s value-added and sustainable product portfolio.