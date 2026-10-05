Top stocks in focus tomorrow: Investors must watch Trent, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Vedanta shares on Tue, 6 Oct | Triggers

Indian stock market investors are likely to track several companies on Tuesday, October 6, following key business updates, Q2 FY27 performance announcements, acquisitions, order wins and operational developments.

Trent, Godrej Consumer Products, Juniper Hotels, Metropolis Healthcare and Narayana Hrudayalaya are among the stocks likely to remain in focus.

Laser Power & Infra, Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, IDFC First Bank and Solex Energy may also attract attention following their latest corporate announcements.

Stocks to watch on October 6 Trent: The company reported a 23% year-on-year increase in Q2 FY27 standalone revenue to ₹5,788 crore. It also opened its 1,000th Zudio store during the quarter, taking its total portfolio to 1,342 stores across Westside, Zudio, and other lifestyle brands as of September 30.

Godrej Consumer Products: The company expects another strong Q2 FY27, with consolidated revenue growth in the high teens, underlying volume growth in the high single digits, and EBITDA growth in double digits, despite uneven monsoon conditions and higher commodity costs.

Juniper Hotels: The company has signed a binding MoU to acquire the operating Novotel Imagica hotel in Khopoli, Maharashtra, from Imagicaaworld Entertainment for ₹248 crore. The 287-key property is spread across 11 acres.

Metropolis Healthcare: Q2 FY27 revenue rose around 15% year-on-year, driven by double-digit growth in patient and test volumes, improved realizations, and a favorable product mix. EBITDA margins also improved year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter, supported by operating leverage and efficiency gains.

Vedanta: The company’s board will meet on October 8, 2026, to consider and approve the first interim dividend on equity shares for FY27, if any. The company has fixed October 14, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders’ eligibility for the dividend.

Narayana Hrudayalaya: The company has commenced commercial operations at the 110-bed KS-Narayana Hospital in Bengaluru from October 5, 2026, under an existing operation and management agreement.

Laser Power & Infra: The company secured a ₹72.76 crore HTLS reconductoring order from Power Grid Corporation of India. The project covers 164 circuit-km of transmission lines and is to be completed within 12 months.

Wipro: The company will consider and approve its Q2 FY27 results at a board meeting scheduled for October 14–15, with the results to be approved on October 15.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Net advances increased 24.7% year-on-year to ₹5.77 lakh crore in Q2 FY27, while total deposits grew 23.2%.

Hi-Tech Pipes: Q2 FY27 sales volume rose 32% year-on-year to 165,016 MT, while H1 FY27 sales volume increased 29% year-on-year to 321,152 MT.

IDFC First Bank: Loans and advances grew 20.4% year-on-year to ₹3.14 lakh crore in Q2 FY27, while total deposits rose 17% to ₹3.24 lakh crore. The CASA ratio stood at 51.3%, with asset quality remaining strong.