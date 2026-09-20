Top stocks in focus tomorrow: Mazagon Dock, RVNL, Nestle India shares to move Sensex, Nifty? Monday, 21 Sept | Triggers

Indian stock market investors are likely to keep an eye on several companies on Monday, 21 September, as key corporate developments, including new orders, fundraising plans, expansion initiatives and other business announcements, come into focus.

Mazagon Dock, Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), Kalyan Jewellers, Welspun Enterprises, JSW Energy, Nestle India, GR Infraprojects are among the stocks likely to remain in focus.

Meanwhile, Indian markets closed the truncated trading week lower, weighed down by elevated crude oil prices and rising global bond yields, which dampened investor sentiment. Among the key benchmark indices, the Sensex declined 0.65% to end at 74,294.46, while the Nifty slipped 0.22% to settle at 23,346.40.

Stocks to watch on 21 September Mazagon Dock: MDL on Friday, September 18, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with National Shipbuilding and Heavy Industries Park-AP (NSHIP-AP) to develop a greenfield shipyard at Dugarajapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The company plans to invest around ₹15,000 crore in the project over the next five to seven years.

RVNL: The Navratna PSU under the Railway Ministry has received a ₹404.88 crore Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from East Coast Railway for carrying out works related to the construction of a third railway line between Nergundi-Barang and Khurda Road-Vizianagaram.

Kalyan Jewellers: The jewellery retailer has invested ₹350 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Candere Lifestyle Jewellery Pvt Ltd, by subscribing to 17.5 lakh equity shares through a rights issue.

NMDC: The state-run iron ore producer has set a target of achieving Net Zero operational emissions by 2047. The target covers Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions arising from direct fuel consumption and electricity usage, respectively.

Nestle India: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has initiated legal action against Nestlé India over alleged non-compliance related to its NAN Excella Pro Stage 1 and Lactogen Pro 1 products.

Welspun Enterprises: Welspun Enterprises said its material subsidiary, Welspun Michigan Engineers (WMEL), has won two sewer rehabilitation projects from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), with a combined order value of ₹351.24 crore.

VIP Industries: Luggage and travel accessories maker VIP Industries Ltd on Friday, September 18, approved a proposal to raise up to ₹500 crore during FY27, according to a regulatory filing.

JSW Energy: JSW Energy Ltd on Saturday announced that its material step-down subsidiary, JSW Hydro Energy Ltd, has received an order from the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity.

Shilpa Medicare: A pharma company on Friday said that a US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) surveillance inspection at its Analytical Services Division in Hyderabad concluded with one procedural observation.

GR Infraprojects: The company announced on September 18 that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has declared September 7 as the appointed date for the Agra-Gwalior Greenfield Road project.