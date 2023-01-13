Mutual funds' top stock buys for 3 consecutive months. Details inside

Mutual funds' top stock buys for 3 consecutive months. Details inside1 min read . 01:33 PM IST
- Hindustan Unilever (HUL), ITC, Titan Company, Ultratech Cement and Nestle were some of the top largecap stocks additions for 3 straight months
As per data analysed by the research team of Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research, Mutual funds' (MFs) top additions and reductions for the last three consecutive months is as follows:
The fund houses key largecap stock additions were Hindustan Unilever (HUL), ITC, Titan Company, Ultratech Cement and Nestle, whereas Key reductions were ICICI Bank, HCL Technologies, Coal India, HDFC Life and Hindalco Industry .
In midcap, MFs' top additions were NHPC, Astral, MphasiS, Alchem Lab and PayTM (One97) whereas key reductions were Solar Inds, L&T Technologies, MRF, Indian Bank and Gujrat Gas.
Whereas, in small cap, the key additions were ITI, Tanla Platforms, JK Lakshmi Cem, Eureka Forbes, KRBL. Key reductions were Zydus Wellness, GE Shipping Co, PNB Housing, ERIS Lifescience, Jyothy Labs, as per the data by the brokerage on the mutual funds activity.
Market cap segmentation as follows - The midcap segment is between ₹10k crore to ₹40k crore marketcap and Smallcap segment is below ₹10k crore marketcap.
In December, Mutual Funds (MFs) deployed ₹147 bn and alongside foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold ₹63 bn in the Indian secondary market. The NSE Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex witnessed a selloff to the tune of nearly 4% in December 2022.
Inflows into Indian equity mutual funds more than tripled to ₹7,303 crore in December 2022 from the previous month, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed.
"The recovery in equity mutual fund inflows is a vindication that equities will be the preferred asset class for mutual fund investors," said N.S. Venkatesh, chief executive officer of AMFI.
