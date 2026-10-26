Top stocks to buy: Adani Energy, AU Small Finance Bank, BPCL, IDFC First Bank — Jefferies sees up to 62% upside | Target

Stocks to buy today | Jefferies India stock recommendations today: The Q2FY27 earnings season is in full swing, and various institutions are busy analysing the Q2 results 2026 of the Indian companies. In this regard, Jefferies India has analysed the Q2 results 2026 of Adani Energy Solutions, AU Small Finance Bank, Bharat Petroleum Limited (BPCL), and IDFC First Bank. The global investment bank remains bullish on these four shares following the announcement of these companies' Q2 results. However, the latest Jefferies India report has reduced the upside price targets for Adani Energy Solutions, AU Small Finance Bank, and BPCL shares.

Adani Energy Solutions share price target Despite reducing the upside price target, the Jefferies India report has predicted 62% upside in this Adani Group share, saying, "We lower our SOTP-based PT to ₹1,980 (vs ₹2,060) given the EBITDA cut and continue to value AESL’s ex trading business EBITDA at 22x EV/EBITDA Sept 28E (8% disc. to 10-yr avg.). We maintain 5x EV/EBITDA Sept 28E for the trading business EBITDA, which is 12-18% of overall EBITDA, given the sustainable business profitability spread is yet to be ascertained. Trading is 3% of the SOTP value. Downside risks include 1) inability to maintain interest rate and 2) market share loss."

Adani Energy Solutions' share price finished at ₹1,220 per share on Friday.

AU Small Finance Bank share price target Despite reducing the upside price target, the latest Jefferies India report has predicted 34% upside in AU Small Finance Bank shares, saying, “We lower earnings est by 1-5% to factor higher opex & tighter bancassurance fee norms. We see 23% CAGR in loans and 28% CAGR in profit over FY27-29 (normalised base of FY27), and ROE improving to 15-16%, with upside from strengthening franchise strength with a universal bank license. We make a slight cut in PT to Rs1,250 (from Rs1,270), based on 2.9x Dec-28E adj. PB. AU stays among our top-picks, and we see 25% Cagr compounding here.”

AU Small Finance Bank share price finished at ₹932.90 per share on Friday.

BPCL share price target The latest Jefferies India report has reduced the upside price target of BPCL shares also, but the global investment bank has remained bullish on the oil PSU stock, saying, “The risk of escalation in the conflict has led to a sharp rally in Brent, hurting the stock. We note BPCL's performance in 1HFY27 has been significantly ahead of its peer HPCL. The stock is trading at a discount to HPCL on a P/B basis despite a superior full-cycle ROE. We see room for significant re-rating in the stock once hostilities conclude. Maintain Buy with PT of Rs380 - at 1.4x Sep-28 P/B.”

IDFC First Bank share price target The Jeffeires India has given a ‘buy’ tag to AU Small Finance Bank shares, saying, "We raise estimates for FY27 by 8% and 2-3% for FY28-29 & see ROA improving to 1% in FY27; expansion in FY28 is dragged by lower banca fees. Over FY28-29, we expect c.20% growth in loans and stable NIMs, which, along with some operating synergies, should aid the rise in profitability. Bank's CET-I is at 13%, and given growth plans & lower ROE, it may need capital over 12 months. We retain a price target of ₹96 based on 1.4x Dec-28E adjusted PB. Buy stays."