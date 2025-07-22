Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 22 July
Ankush Bajaj 6 min read 22 Jul 2025, 05:45 AM IST
Summary
Market expert Ankush Bajaj recommends three stocks to buy today, 22 July.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
On Monday, the Nifty 50 rose 122.3 points or 0.49%, closing at 25,090.70, while the BSE Sensex gained 442.61 points or 0.54% to settle at 82,200.34. The Bank Nifty also closed higher, advancing 578.40 points or 1.03%, as financial stocks attracted strong buying interest through the session.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story