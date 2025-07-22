Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 22 July

The options data paints a mixed picture. Total Call open interest stands at 13.67 crore, while Put open interest is at 11.76 crore, resulting in a net difference of –1.91 crore, which still reflects a bearish bias in positioning. The highest Call OI lies at the 26,000 strike, with maximum additions at the 25,600 level, indicating a strong overhead resistance zone. On the Put side, the highest open interest stands at 25,000, while the maximum additions came at the 25,100 strike, suggesting traders are placing bets that the 25,000 mark will hold as strong support. Importantly, the intraday changes in open interest show that Call OI rose by only 45.61 lakh, while Put OI saw a significant increase of 3.99 crore, resulting in a net change of +3.54 crore — a shift that indicates bullish sentiment building at current levels.