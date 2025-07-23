Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 23 July

Looking at strike-wise data, the highest Call OI lies at the 25,100 level, with fresh additions at 25,200, both of which are now key resistance levels to watch. On the Put side, the highest OI is parked at 25,000, with fresh writing seen at the 25,050 strike, signalling that traders expect the index to hold above these levels. However, the change in OI is notably skewed, with Call OI rising by 35.9 million and Put OI increasing by just 5.254 million, resulting in a net change of –30.7 million—a clear indication that bearish sentiment has intensified in the near term.