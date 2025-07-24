Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 24 July

Summary

With Nifty decisively moving higher and breaking out of a key consolidation pattern, the short-term outlook has shifted from neutral to bullish. The index continues to find strong support near 25,000, and now eyes an upside target of 25,550, provided it sustains above 25,324. Immediate support remains at 25,100–25,050, while resistance levels are seen around 25,324–25,700. Until a clean breakout above the 20-DMA is achieved, some volatility could persist, but the bias is clearly tilting toward the upside.