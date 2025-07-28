Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 28 July

Sector-wise, the losses were widespread, with oil & gas, metals, PSU banks, and auto sectors leading the fall. The energy and auto indices each lost over 2%, while metals and PSU banks were down by around 1.7%. Other sectors like IT, FMCG, private banks, and realty also closed lower, each shedding between 1% and 1.4%. The only pocket of resilience came from the pharma sector, which gained around 0.5%, supported by defensive buying amid heightened volatility.