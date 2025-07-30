Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 30 July

In summary, while the broader trend remains cautious, today’s price action has injected a dose of optimism. The bullish engulfing pattern near support, coupled with improving momentum and supportive option data, points to the possibility of further upside if follow-through buying emerges. That said, the index needs to decisively reclaim the 25,180–25,200 zone to confirm a bullish reversal. Until then, the short-term outlook has shifted from bearish to neutral, with traders advised to consider buy-on-dips strategies above 24,800, while keeping an eye on 25,000–25,180 as key resistance levels.