Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 29 December

Technically, Nifty continues to face overhead pressure after failing to sustain above the downward sloping trendline, which has acted as a dynamic resistance since early December. The rejection near 26,117 and failure to hold above 26,100 further confirms short-term supply in that region. On the 15-minute chart, price action suggests that the index may now drift toward the Fibonacci support band between 25,982 and 25,931, which also coincides with minor swing lows.