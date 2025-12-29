Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 29 December

Three Stocks to Buy Today, Ankush Bajaj’s Recommendations

Buy: National Aluminium Co. Ltd. (NALCO)

Why it’s recommended: NALCO is exhibiting strong bullish momentum supported by high trend strength. The stock is trading firmly above short-term support zones and is part of the broader metals sector rally. The daily RSI at 62 suggests positive momentum that is not yet overbought, while the MACD at +2 shows a clean positive crossover, reinforcing the bullish bias. Most notably, the ADX at 52 reflects a very strong trend strength, signaling a well-established uptrend with potential for further upside.