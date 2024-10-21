Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stocks to buy before Diwali 2024: Prabhudas Lilladher recommends THESE 11 top picks. Check full list

Stocks to buy before Diwali 2024: Prabhudas Lilladher recommends THESE 11 top picks. Check full list

Shivangini

Diwali Stock Picks: Prabhudas Lilladher recommended ABB India, Bharat Electronics, BHEL, Coal India, Exide Industries, Tata Motors, and KPIT Technologies as top picks for investors ahead of Diwali 2024.

Prabhudas Lilladher has picked ABB India, Bharat Electronics Ltd, BHEL, Coal India, Exide Industries, Tata Motors, and KPIT Technologies as their top picks for investors ahead of Diwali 2024

2024 Diwali stocks: As Diwali 2024 approaches, investors are eyeing opportunities for short-term gains. Prabhudas Lilladher, a leading brokerage firm, has released a list of stocks that are signalling strong gains on technical charts. These stocks are positioned for potential upside based on recent market trends and technical analysis.

Prabhudas Lilladher's top stocks to buy before Diwali 2024

ABB India

ABB India has been consolidating near the 50-EMA (Exponential Moving Average) zone at 7,800, showing signs of strength with a pullback from 7,750. A confirmed breakout above 8,300 suggests renewed upward momentum. The rising RSI (Relative Strength Index) supports the bullish outlook, indicating further gains toward 12,300, as per the brokerage firm.

CMP: 8,750

Target: 12,300

Stop Loss: 7,350

Bharat Electronics Ltd

BEL has retraced from its peak of 340 and found support near 265, forming a double-bottom pattern. A decisive move past the 50-EMA at 290 could strengthen the uptrend, with the RSI well-positioned to support a rally towards 426, as per Prabhudas Lilladher. The brokerage advised to maintain a stop loss at 240.

CMP: 284

Target: 426

Stop Loss: 240

BHEL

The stock, after falling from its peak of 335, has been trading in the 260-270 range, near the key 200-period moving average. Recently, it corrected from 290 to find support around 250-254, showing signs of a potential rebound. A positive trend in RSI suggests the stock is on track for a reversal. Analysts recommend buying with a target of 390 and a stop loss of 215.

CMP: 254

Target: 390

Stop Loss: 215

Coal India

Coal India has been consolidating around 485 and is nearing a breakout above the 50-EMA and 100-period MA at 501. With RSI signalling a trend reversal, the brokerage expects the stock to reach 690. Investors are advised to place a stop loss at 415.

CMP: 490

Target: 690

Stop Loss: 415

Exide Industries

Exide has formed a bullish pattern, breaking above the 50-EMA with strong momentum. The RSI shows positive signals, indicating further gains. Analysts expect the stock to reach 740 and suggest maintaining a stop loss at 425.

CMP: 497

Target: 740

Stop Loss: 425

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation

The stock has steadily declined from its peak of 506 but recently found support at 308, signalling a potential rebound. The RSI is recovering from oversold levels, indicating strength and suggesting significant upside potential from the current price. The brokerage has a target price of 544 on GMDC with a stop loss of 305.

CMP: 358

Target: 544

Stop Loss: 305

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE)

GRSE has stabilised near 1,700 after falling from 2,833. A positive candle formation with volume growth suggests further recovery. Analysts expect the stock to rally to 2,770, with a stop loss at 1,420.

CMP: 1,750

Target: 2,770

Stop Loss: 1,420

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (HSCL)

HSCL has maintained strength above the 50-EMA, showing signs of a rebound. The RSI is positioned for a rally after correcting from overbought levels. The brokerage expects it to hit a target price of 900. It recommends a stop loss of 530.

CMP: 619

Target: 900

Stop Loss: 530

KPIT Technologies

KPIT is consolidating near 1,900 levels, and a breakout will confirm bullish momentum. The RSI points to a potential rally, with analysts projecting a target price of 2,500. A stop loss at 1,500 is suggested to control risks.

CMP: 1,785

Target: 2,500

Stop Loss: 1,500

National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd (NTPC)

NTPC has broken out of a descending channel pattern around 417, with a strong upward bias. The RSI indicates early signs of recovery, supporting a target of 590. A stop loss at 360 is advised by the brokerage.

CMP: 423

Target: 590

Stop Loss: 360

Tata Motors

Tata Motors has corrected from 1,142 and found support at 915. The RSI is approaching the oversold zone and has been gradually rising, improving the overall bias. Analysts suggest buying with a target of 1,225 and a stop loss of 770 as risk-reward remains favourable and charts look attractive.

CMP: 907

Target: 1,225

Stop Loss: 770

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shivangini

Shivangini tracks corporate actions and energy sector. She has a keen interest in markets and BFSI. She has been working as a business journalist for over 3 years. She pursued her PG Diploma in English Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. For story leads, you can reach her at Shivangini@htdigital.in or Tweet to @shivi_tweets.
