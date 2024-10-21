2024 Diwali stocks: As Diwali 2024 approaches, investors are eyeing opportunities for short-term gains. Prabhudas Lilladher, a leading brokerage firm, has released a list of stocks that are signalling strong gains on technical charts. These stocks are positioned for potential upside based on recent market trends and technical analysis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prabhudas Lilladher's top stocks to buy before Diwali 2024 ABB India ABB India has been consolidating near the 50-EMA (Exponential Moving Average) zone at ₹7,800, showing signs of strength with a pullback from ₹7,750. A confirmed breakout above ₹8,300 suggests renewed upward momentum. The rising RSI (Relative Strength Index) supports the bullish outlook, indicating further gains toward ₹12,300, as per the brokerage firm.

CMP: ₹8,750

Target: ₹12,300

Stop Loss: ₹7,350

Bharat Electronics Ltd BEL has retraced from its peak of ₹340 and found support near ₹265, forming a double-bottom pattern. A decisive move past the 50-EMA at ₹290 could strengthen the uptrend, with the RSI well-positioned to support a rally towards ₹426, as per Prabhudas Lilladher. The brokerage advised to maintain a stop loss at ₹240.

CMP: ₹284

Target: ₹426

Stop Loss: ₹240

BHEL The stock, after falling from its peak of ₹335, has been trading in the ₹260-270 range, near the key 200-period moving average. Recently, it corrected from ₹290 to find support around ₹250-254, showing signs of a potential rebound. A positive trend in RSI suggests the stock is on track for a reversal. Analysts recommend buying with a target of ₹390 and a stop loss of ₹215.

CMP: ₹254

Target: ₹390 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stop Loss: ₹215

Coal India Coal India has been consolidating around ₹485 and is nearing a breakout above the 50-EMA and 100-period MA at ₹501. With RSI signalling a trend reversal, the brokerage expects the stock to reach ₹690. Investors are advised to place a stop loss at ₹415.

CMP: ₹490

Target: ₹690

Stop Loss: ₹415

Exide Industries Exide has formed a bullish pattern, breaking above the 50-EMA with strong momentum. The RSI shows positive signals, indicating further gains. Analysts expect the stock to reach ₹740 and suggest maintaining a stop loss at ₹425.

CMP: ₹497

Target: ₹740

Stop Loss: ₹425

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation The stock has steadily declined from its peak of ₹506 but recently found support at ₹308, signalling a potential rebound. The RSI is recovering from oversold levels, indicating strength and suggesting significant upside potential from the current price. The brokerage has a target price of ₹544 on GMDC with a stop loss of ₹305.

CMP: ₹358

Target: ₹544

Stop Loss: ₹305

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) GRSE has stabilised near ₹1,700 after falling from ₹2,833. A positive candle formation with volume growth suggests further recovery. Analysts expect the stock to rally to ₹2,770, with a stop loss at ₹1,420.

CMP: ₹1,750

Target: ₹2,770

Stop Loss: ₹1,420

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (HSCL) HSCL has maintained strength above the 50-EMA, showing signs of a rebound. The RSI is positioned for a rally after correcting from overbought levels. The brokerage expects it to hit a target price of ₹900. It recommends a stop loss of ₹530.

CMP: ₹619

Target: ₹900

Stop Loss: ₹530

KPIT Technologies KPIT is consolidating near ₹1,900 levels, and a breakout will confirm bullish momentum. The RSI points to a potential rally, with analysts projecting a target price of ₹2,500. A stop loss at ₹1,500 is suggested to control risks.

CMP: ₹1,785

Target: ₹2,500

Stop Loss: ₹1,500

National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd (NTPC) NTPC has broken out of a descending channel pattern around ₹417, with a strong upward bias. The RSI indicates early signs of recovery, supporting a target of ₹590. A stop loss at ₹360 is advised by the brokerage.

CMP: ₹423

Target: ₹590

Stop Loss: ₹360

Tata Motors Tata Motors has corrected from ₹1,142 and found support at ₹915. The RSI is approaching the oversold zone and has been gradually rising, improving the overall bias. Analysts suggest buying with a target of ₹1,225 and a stop loss of ₹770 as risk-reward remains favourable and charts look attractive.

CMP: ₹907

Target: ₹1,225

Stop Loss: ₹770