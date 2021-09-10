Top stock picks: Here are Angel Broking's recommendations for the month

Under banks, Federal Bank (target price of ₹110), HDFC Bank (TP ₹1,859) Shriram City Union (TP ₹2,600), AU Small Finance (TP ₹1,520). For Federal Bank, the brokerage said that the overall asset quality held up well in Q1FY22 despite the second Covid wave and it expects asset quality to improve from Q2FY22 given continued opening up of the economy.

