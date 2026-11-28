Top stocks to buy: Snapping its two-session winning streak, the benchmark equity indices ended sharply lower on Friday, with the Sensex plunging nearly 989 points and the Nifty slipping below the 25,650 mark. The decline was driven by profit-booking in IT and banking stocks amid a surge in crude oil prices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 989.33 points, or 1.17%, to close at 83,339.26. During the session, the index fell as much as 1,120.26 points, or 1.32%, to hit an intraday low of 83,208.33. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 277.30 points, or 1.07%, to settle at 25,607.20.

Nifty outlook for next week Nifty closed the week at 25,607.20, declining 193.40 points (-0.75%), snapping its four-week winning streak. The index started the week on a positive note at 25,929.15, up around 128 points, but witnessed sharp profit booking on the first trading day after touching the weekly high of 25,992.60 and the weekly low of 25,343.85.

On the technical outlook, brokerage firm Choice Broking said that the weekly candlestick formation indicates a lower shadow, suggesting buying interest at lower levels despite the initial selling pressure.

“On the weekly chart, Nifty continues to trade above its 50-week EMA, currently positioned around 24,165, while the 200-week EMA near 22,515 continues to reflect a positive longer-term trend structure. The 26,000–26,300 zone remains an important overhead resistance area, while the earlier breakout region around 24,800–25,000 is likely to act as an immediate support base. Sustaining above these levels will be important for maintaining the broader recovery structure,” the firm said.

Bank Nifty outlook for next week Bank Nifty closed the week at 63,040.90, declining 1,594.30 points (-2.47%) and snapping its four-week winning streak. The index started the week on a positive note at 65,012.05, opening around 375 points higher than the previous week's close. However, it witnessed sharp profit booking on the first trading day after registering a fresh all-time high of 65,193.40 and subsequently touched a weekly low of 62,546.20.

On the Bank Nifty outlook, the firm said, “The weekly chart reflects a bearish candlestick formation, highlighting profit booking at higher levels following the fresh all-time high breakout. The index witnessed rejection near the upper boundary of its long-term rising channel and retraced from record levels. However, it continues to trade comfortably above its 50-week EMA at 57,054 and 200-week EMA at 51,201, keeping the broader long-term structure positive. The Weekly RSI has eased to 66.01 from higher levels but remains comfortably above its average of 51.22, indicating that the underlying momentum remains positive despite the recent cooling in buying strength."

Top stocks to buy next week Kkunal V. Parar, Vice-president of technical research and algo, Choice Broking, has recommended three shares to buy next week - Cummins India, Hitachi Energy India, Bharat Electronics.

1] Cummins India After witnessing a significant correction from its recent highs, Cummins India has found strong support around the 3,900 level, which has historically acted as a crucial demand zone.

On the hourly chart, the stock has given a breakout of its descending trendline, indicating a potential reversal in the short-term trend. Moreover, the hourly RSI has moved above the 60 mark, suggesting strengthening buying momentum.

On the daily chart, the stock is showing early signs of bottom formation, while the RSI is gradually recovering from lower levels. On the weekly chart, the stock continues to trade above its rising 200-week moving average, suggesting that the broader long-term structure remains positive despite the recent correction.

A sustained move above 4,330, where the 200-period hourly moving average is currently placed, could further strengthen the bullish momentum.

Based on the above technical structure, we expect the stock to witness a recovery towards 4,445–4,815 in the coming sessions, while maintaining a stop loss at 3,900.

2] Hitachi Energy India After witnessing a prolonged corrective phase, Hitachi Energy India has found strong support around the 25,745 level, which coincides with its previous breakout zone, indicating buying interest at lower levels.

On the daily chart, the stock has given a breakout of a Falling Wedge formation, indicating a potential reversal of its prevailing corrective trend. Moreover, the stock has managed to sustain above its breakout zone, reinforcing the positive technical structure.

The stock is also trading above its 50-day moving average, placed at 30,226, suggesting an improvement in the short-term trend. Additionally, the daily RSI has moved above the 50 mark and is trending higher, indicating strengthening bullish momentum.

The combination of a Falling Wedge breakout, recovery above the key moving average and improving momentum indicators suggests the possibility of further upside.

Based on the above technical structure, we expect the stock to move towards 32,410–34,600 in the coming sessions, while maintaining a stop loss at 29,400.

3] Bharat Electronics After witnessing a prolonged corrective phase, Bharat Electronics has registered a sharp recovery from the 355–360 support zone, indicating strong buying interest at lower levels.

On the daily chart, the stock has given a breakout of a Descending Channel formation, indicating a potential reversal of its prevailing corrective trend. Moreover, after witnessing a brief consolidation around the breakout zone, the stock has resumed its upward momentum, reinforcing the bullish technical structure.

The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average, placed at 390.18, which is likely to act as immediate support. Additionally, the daily RSI is trading around 65, well above the 50 mark, indicating strengthening bullish momentum.

The combination of a Descending Channel breakout, sustained trading above the key moving average and improving momentum indicators suggests the possibility of further upside.

Based on the above technical structure, we expect the stock to move towards 427–453 in the coming sessions, while maintaining a stop loss at 390.