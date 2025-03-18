Top stock picks for today: MarketSmith India's stock recommendations for 18 March
Summary
- Stocks to trade: MarketSmith India recommends these stocks to buy today - 18 March
Nifty 50: How the benchmark index performed on 17 March
India’s benchmark index, Nifty 50, opened lower on Monday, 17 March, but rebounded as buying interest emerged at lower levels, pushing it into positive territory. The index closed 112 points higher (+0.50%) at 22,509.65, forming a bullish candle. Market breadth was positive, with 32 stocks advancing and 18 declining.