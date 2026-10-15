Top stocks to buy: Why experts suggest Tata Elxsi, Zensar Tech, Havells India | Check target, support, stop loss

Technical stocks to buy: The Indian stock market saw sharp volatility over the first half of the week, with the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex staging a sharp recovery during Thursday's trading session after suffering a steep decline earlier in the week.

For stock market investors navigating volatility on Dalal Street, shares of Tata Elxsi, Zensar Technologies, and Havells India could offer attractive technical trading opportunities, according to Bharat K Gala, Head of Technical, Ventura. The expert sees up to 24% upside potential on these stocks.

Technical stocks to buy

Stock Closing on October 13( ₹) Target price ( ₹) Potential upside Tata Elxsi 3,426.70 4,250 24.03% Zensar Technologies 478.90 585 22.15% Havells India 1,082.00 1,210 11.83% Ventura techical stock call on October 14

Tata Elxsi share price target | BUY | Target: 4250

| Support : (3330-3260)-3210-(3140-3080) | Stop Loss : 2996 Tata Group’s IT stock was trading 1.80% higher at ₹3686.10 per share on BSE at 1:17 pm on Thursday. The recent uptick in Tata Elxsi stock has come months after it commenced its downtrend from ₹5950 in January 2026. The IT stock started trading below its key moving averages, indicating weakness in the prevailing trend. What followed was a bearish movement in the stock as it continued to form lower lows, and hitting to a low of 2996 earlier in October.

“The stock attracted buying interest at lower levels, commenced its up move & recently, after forming higher bottoms, the stock has given a Falling Wedge – Reversal Breakout on the weekly chart supported by volumes with a bullish candle reaching to a high of 3429 (OCT 26), which is higher than the previous few sessions high,” read the Ventura report.



Zensar Technologies | BUY | Target: 585 | Support : (466-451-436) | Stop Loss : 423 Zensar Technologies share price was trading 3.06% higher at ₹505.05 per share on BSE at 1:28 pm on Thursday, extending its gains made over the past two trading sessions.

The bullish momentum in the stock came after it ended September at record low levels. According to the expert, Zensar Technologies shares entered their consolidation phase between June and October 2026.

“The stock has given a Descending Channel Breakout on the weekly chart supported by volumes with a bullish candle reaching to a high of 481.65 (OCT 26), which is higher than the previous swing tops. Indicators like MACD, TSI & Stoch RSI suggests positive crossover. Target of 585 is expected with lower support levels at (466-451-436) in case of intermediate fall. A stop loss at 423 is to be followed for the trade,” as per Ventura report.



Havells | BUY | TP: 1210 |Support: (1065-1046-1028) | Stop Loss: 1015 Havells India share price was trading 0.64% lower at ₹1109.90 per share on BSE at 1:40 pm. The consumer durables stock saw steep correction from August 2026. It formed a lower low of ₹1015.10 per share.

“The stock has given a Descending Channel Breakout on the daily chart supported by volumes with a bullish candle reaching to a high of 1082 (OCT 26), which is higher than the previous swing tops of 1072.4. Indicators like MACD, TSI & Stoch RSI suggests positive crossover. Target of 1210 is expected with lower support levels at (1065-1046-1028) in case of intermediate fall,” read the report.